Two pubs and a restaurant in Yorkshire village have announced that they will close.

The Weavers Arms in Todmorden.

The Weavers Arms, on Blind Lane in Todmorden, says it will shut it doors on Saturday, January 21.

The team there says the closure is being made “with a heavy heart and the greatest sadness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Due to circumstances out of our control we have been left in a position that only leaves us one option and that is us having to say goodbye to our beloved pub along with all of our customers and friends,” they posted on Facebook.

"The Weavers has brought us lots of ups and downs over the last nine years - from floods to Covid and the all the rest – but the thing that got us through every single obstacle was all of you - our wonderful customers past and present.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Once again we would like to say a huge thank you for your support over the years and hopefully we will see you again soon – watch this space!”

On Friday, The White Rabbit Restaurant, at White Hart Fold in Todmorden, will close for good in March because of the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Todmorden restaurant – Yakumama, on Rochdale Road – has announced it is shutting at the end of this month.

Announcing the closure, the owners said: “It’s been a long old road to get us to this point but it’s for the best. It’s been a struggle financially and emotionally for some time now, due to all the reasons that everyone knows about. “We’ve really dug our heels in, and worked hard to get over the hurdles we’ve faced, but this can only take us so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes, I think you have to leave something where it is, accept that it happened and was really good for a time, but that it’s better if it doesn’t continue, and that’s been an extremely hard thing to come to terms with.

“The support and joy that has brought is immeasurable. We have felt welcomed since the very first day. Tod is an extremely Special place, Thank you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier on Saturday, board game coffee shop The Boardroom, on Rochdale Road in Todmorden, made a plea for people to support the town’s remaining hospitality businesses – or risk losing them too.

They posted on social media: “Tough times are hitting Todmorden businesses and residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just a little reminder to use or lose your local businesses.

"We’ve seen all too much lately how tough things are and seeing friends like Yakumama, The White Rabbit, The Weavers planning to close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are open today and all weekend, and every day from Wednesdays through to Mondays.

"Come down for a warm, grab a hot drink and spend some time with our wonderful locally-employed team.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this month, The Yorkshire Post and sister sites have reported on seven other closures across the region.

These include The Constitutional in Farsley, Blue Moon Cafe, Queer Junction The Anne Arms, Cellar Bar Batley, Kuala Lumpur in Horsforth and the East 59th Rootop bar and restaurant.

Advertisement Hide Ad