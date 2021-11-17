Two Yorkshire restaurants have been shortlisted for the Best Restaurant North East Award at the British Curry Awards

The ceremony will take place at Battersea Evolution, London, on November 29.

For its 17th year, the British Curry Awards in association with Just Eat will be honouring the UK’s favourite curry restaurants, as voted for by the British public.

The two Bradford restaurants shortlisted are:

Aagrah Midpoint, The Aagrah Building, Thornbury, Pudset

Mumtaz Restaurant, 386-410 Great Horton Road

The most popular curry restaurant owners from across the UK will gather in the capital awaiting the verdict.

The awards ceremony will be attended by prominent figures from the world of politics, sport, showbiz and entertainment as well as celebrity chefs.

Last year the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, Love Island contestants, Amy Hart, Nas Majeed and Eva Zapico, TOWIE star Jess Wright, model Caprice and many others attended the virtual event, which was live streamed due to Covid.

This year’s ceremony is especially important, due to the challenges the hospitality industry has faced throughout the pandemic and will acknowledge the industry’s resilience. The event will pay tribute to those in the industry who have sadly lost their lives to Covid.

The British Curry Awards founder, Enam Ali MBE, said: “It gives me great joy that, after the challenges of the last eighteen months, my industry friends in the UK curry fraternity and public figures will unite once again in person at the home of the British Curry Awards, to celebrate the nation’s favourite curry houses while also recognising the issues we, as an industry and as a nation, have faced during the pandemic.

“Testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of the cross-generational migrant community that comprises the UK’s curry industry, we have come back ever more determined to serve curry lovers up and down the country, continuing to take on all challenges head on and ensure the industry continues to thrive once again.

“At the same time, we will pay tribute to our industry colleagues that we have sadly lost to Covid. Their presence is deeply among us.”

UK managing director of Just Eat, Andrew Kenny, said: “It’s a great honour to once again be sponsoring the British Curry Awards. After an incredibly challenging eighteen months, there’s never been a better time to recognise the resilient and hard-working individuals within the restaurant and takeaway sector.

“Despite the many obstacles faced, from shortages in the supply chain to difficulty in recruiting skilled workers, restaurants have risen to the occasion and delivered customers a taste of normality when they needed it the most.