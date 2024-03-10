UK Export Finance deal lands £4.5m Guyana contract for Yorkshire structural steel firm Severfield
Headquartered in York, Severfield has five manufacturing sites in the UK and two in mainland Europe.
Severfield operates in a range of sectors and has worked on high-profile projects such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 22 Bishopsgate, and London’s tallest building, The Shard.
In 2021, UK Export Finance helped the Guyanese government to finance a new paediatric and maternity hospital by providing a €161m (£137m) loan. The export credit agency supported the project on the condition that it involved UK suppliers.
Since securing the contract, Severfield has fabricated steel for this project at its Dalton site in North Yorkshire, where it is a major employer supporting over 500 jobs. The company has now shipped 1,900 tonnes of structural steel to Guyana where it will be used by VAMED Engineering GmbH as it builds the new hospital in the capital, Georgetown.
Lord Offord, Minister for Exports, said: “This government is backing the UK steel industry, and this deal, made possible by UK Export Finance, is great news for Severfield which will support hundreds of jobs across the country.”