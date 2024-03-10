Headquartered in York, Severfield has five manufacturing sites in the UK and two in mainland Europe.

Severfield operates in a range of sectors and has worked on high-profile projects such as Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, 22 Bishopsgate, and London’s tallest building, The Shard.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Structural steel firm Severfield has fabricated steel for a new paediatric and maternity hospital in Guyana, South America, from its Dalton site in North Yorkshire since 2021. Picture supplied by UK Export Finance

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, UK Export Finance helped the Guyanese government to finance a new paediatric and maternity hospital by providing a €161m (£137m) loan. The export credit agency supported the project on the condition that it involved UK suppliers.

Since securing the contract, Severfield has fabricated steel for this project at its Dalton site in North Yorkshire, where it is a major employer supporting over 500 jobs. The company has now shipped 1,900 tonnes of structural steel to Guyana where it will be used by VAMED Engineering GmbH as it builds the new hospital in the capital, Georgetown.