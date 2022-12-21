UK Infrastructure Bank partners with BEIS to develop local low carbon heat networks

The Leeds-based UK Infrastructure Bank has announced a partnership with the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), which aims to help fuel the growth of sustainable heating systems in towns and cities across England.

The partnership means local authorities applying to the government’s Green Heat Network Fund (GHNF) can now access lending from the UK Infrastructure Bank at preferential rates on the basis of the same application information submitted to the GHNF grant funding scheme.

Successful projects will have access to the Bank’s local authority lending function which supports public bodies across the UK to access loans to finance critical green infrastructure and boost regional growth, the Bank’s two key objectives.

Streamlined access to the Bank’s additional financing has been enabled to help successful heat network projects to make their grant funding go further, helping them roll out solutions at larger scale and faster pace.

John Flint pictured at Infrastructure Bank, One Embankment, Neville Street, Leeds. Picture by Simon Hulme 1st September 2022

John Flint, CEO of UK Infrastructure Bank, said: “With rising energy bills, the need for low-cost, low-carbon heating systems is clear.

"Heat networks provide an innovative and proven solution which can help tackle the net zero and local growth challenge. Helping Local Authorities unlock access to finance for these projects will be crucial.

“The Bank is well placed to play a significant role in supporting the development of heat networks and we are pleased to be taking the next step through our new partnership with BEIS in fulfilment of this ambition.”

Heat networks work by distributing heat from a central communal source to local homes and business, and are said to be a cost effective and low carbon heating option.

Currently only around 3 per cent of the UK’s heat supply comes from heat networks.

BEIS estimates that England’s heat network infrastructure will require between £60-80bn of investment between now and 2050 to deliver on Net Zero commitments.

As part of its commitment to growing heat networks, the Bank’s Local Authority advisory function is also working with Bristol City Council on a pilot project to roll out 1bn of net zero infrastructure.

Announcing the successful recipients of the fund, Energy Minister Lord Callanan said: “It’s vital that we invest in cutting edge technologies, like heat networks, that move us away from heating our homes and businesses with carbon-emitting fossil fuels.

