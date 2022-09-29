UKIB to partner with West Yorkshire Combined Authority on mass transit program

The announcement comes following extensive engagement from the bank with a wide range of local authorities and industry stakeholders, as it builds a new advisory function for local authorities around the UK.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, said: “We’re pleased to work with the Leeds-based UK Infrastructure Bank on their plans for this new advisory function.

“It will enable us to bolster our expertise when working on projects, such as the West Yorkshire mass transit network, so that we can deliver them as effectively as possible for the people in our region.”

John Flint pictured at Infrastructure Bank headquarters in Leeds.

Based in Leeds, the bank was formed in 2021 to partner with private sector bodies and local governments to both drive growth and finance green infrastructure projects.

Its work in West Yorkshire is announced alongside two other pilot projects in Manchester and Bristol.

The bank will work with Transport for Greater Manchester as they look to accelerate their plans for the transition of a third of the city region’s overall bus fleet to a zero-emission fleet by 2027.

It will also work with Bristol City Council as they begin the delivery of their City Leap partnership that will build £1bn of net zero infrastructure over the next 20 years.

Once fully operational, the advisory function will provide commercial expertise to local authorities, supporting them to find ways to meet net zero targets through financing infrastructure.

John Flint, CEO of the UK Infrastructure Bank said: “The Bank was set up to tackle climate change and boost growth across the UK and local authorities are at the frontline of both these goals.

“We want to use our unique experience and position to help authorities build capabilities, financial expertise and reach their ambitions.

“I am grateful to the teams at Bristol, Greater Manchester and West Yorkshire for collaborating with us as we learn from the pilots and discover where the UK Infrastructure Bank can make the biggest difference.

