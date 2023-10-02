All Sections
UKREiiF 2024: Organisers add new pavilion as 12,000 expected at Leeds real estate event

A major real estate investment and infrastructure conference held in Leeds is set to attract around 12,000 delegates next year, organisers have said.
By Chris Burn
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 13:52 BST

UKREiiF – which stands for The UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum – is due to take place for the third year in Leeds in 2023 at the Royal Armouries and Leeds Dock.

Organisers have said they are expecting around 12,000 attendees – up from 7,500 this year.

A new ‘Markets and Sectors Pavilion’ will be part of the additions for next year’s event.

The event is returning to Leeds in 2024.The event is returning to Leeds in 2024.
Matt Christie, Head of Content at UKREiiF, said: “We’re delighted to delve specifically into some of the biggest sectors and markets within the UK and will be bringing together the key end-users within these markets to get a true perspective of occupiers from how they’re viewing the market.”

It comes as questions surround the future of the event, with organisers considering moving it away from Leeds in 2025.

