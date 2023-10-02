UKREiiF 2024: Organisers add new pavilion as 12,000 expected at Leeds real estate event
UKREiiF – which stands for The UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum – is due to take place for the third year in Leeds in 2023 at the Royal Armouries and Leeds Dock.
Organisers have said they are expecting around 12,000 attendees – up from 7,500 this year.
A new ‘Markets and Sectors Pavilion’ will be part of the additions for next year’s event.
Matt Christie, Head of Content at UKREiiF, said: “We’re delighted to delve specifically into some of the biggest sectors and markets within the UK and will be bringing together the key end-users within these markets to get a true perspective of occupiers from how they’re viewing the market.”
It comes as questions surround the future of the event, with organisers considering moving it away from Leeds in 2025.