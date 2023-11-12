Mawdsleys, the UK’s largest independent distributor of pharmaceutical and medicinal supplies, has announced the formal opening of its newly expanded warehouse facility in Doncaster, which was opened by Ed Miliband, Labour MP for Doncaster North and Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.

The footprint of the third-party logistics warehouse has been doubled to 300,000 sq ft, while major green upgrades have also been made to the site.

Environmental improvements include fitting the roof with an array of 3,375 individual solar panels, wired to a 39-tonne battery providing 2,600kWh of storage – one of the largest systems of its kind in the UK. The aim is to provide two-thirds of the site’s annual electricity needs.

Ed Miliband, Labour MP for Doncaster North and Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “I am pleased to be opening Mawdsleys’ expanded facility which will mean the creation of more jobs and environmental improvements, including the installation of solar panels.”

The updates to the warehouse also include the trial of an E-Cool truck trailer.