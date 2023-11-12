UK’s largest independent distributor of medicinal supplies unveils newly expanded warehouse in Doncaster
It was opened by Ed Miliband, Labour MP for Doncaster North and Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero.
The footprint of the third-party logistics warehouse has been doubled to 300,000 sq ft, while major green upgrades have also been made to the site.
Environmental improvements include fitting the roof with an array of 3,375 individual solar panels, wired to a 39-tonne battery providing 2,600kWh of storage – one of the largest systems of its kind in the UK. The aim is to provide two-thirds of the site’s annual electricity needs.
Ed Miliband, Labour MP for Doncaster North and Shadow Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “I am pleased to be opening Mawdsleys’ expanded facility which will mean the creation of more jobs and environmental improvements, including the installation of solar panels.”
The updates to the warehouse also include the trial of an E-Cool truck trailer.
William Sanders, group CEO at Mawdsleys, said: “We are delighted to unveil our expanded pharmaceutical third-party logistics facility at Redhouse. As an industry leader - the largest independent supplier of medicinal products to the NHS - it is also important we continue to lead from the front on environmental matters.”