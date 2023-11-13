Ultra-fast EV charging hub with food shop planned for ex-gas holder site in Leeds
A public consultation on the bp pulse scheme is under way ahead of a planning application being submitted by the end of the year.
It is planned that 28 charging bays would be built on a former gas holder site off Wellington Road in New Wortley. The facility, which would enable users to charge their vehicles in under 30 minutes, would also see a new retail/food and drink unit built to provide refreshments while customers wait for their vehicles to charge.
Developers said dozens of construction jobs would also be created during the initial build phase with a further 29 fulltime and indirect jobs associated with the scheme on the cards once the hub goes live.
Johnny Froggatt, project delivery lead for bp’s charging hubs and local Leeds resident, said: “As a former apprentice at the gas works site, I'm excited to be leading its re-development as the city continues to evolve. This proposed scheme demonstrates bp’s ability to turn plans into action. Projects like this will help bp to our global aim of 100,000 charge points installed this decade.”
Ryan Barrett, planner at the Leeds office of Lichfields, who is overseeing the planning submission, said people are encouraged to take the opportunity to become involved through consultation and share their views on the scheme with feedback to help inform the scope of the final plans.
He said: “We hope that the public consultation will reveal support from local people and stakeholders for the development, which will bring a disused site back in to use while creating a much-needed facility and jobs.
“Sustainability lies at the heart of the proposals, which promise to deliver a host of benefits and contribute to the roll out of EV facilities across Leeds. The scheme is also set within a well-connected landscaped site, complete with all the amenities and functionality demanded by drivers requiring ‘ultra-fast’ charging hubs.”