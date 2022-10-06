The round has been led by Techstart Ventures with Solid Bond, FJ Labs, Sweetspot Capital, Pareto Holdings, participating alongside angel investors.

A spokesman said: “Research shows that as much as 30 per cent of new clothing, made every year, is never sold.

“Unfolded makes clothes without this waste, by designing every item in conjunction with thousands of shoppers, and then only producing after orders are taken.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company has more than 10,000 customers in the UK.

Cally Russell, the company’s co-founder and CEO, said "Fashion is one of the most wasteful industries on the planet.

"We've spent years trying to work with retailers to drive change in the industry to make it less wasteful and better for the planet.

"Our experience to date showed us that to create real impact we need to take matters into our own hands and tackle the issue at source.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfolded has raised £1.2 million to accelerate its mission to remove waste from the fashion industry. Picture: Steve Reid

"This pre-seed investment enables us to amplify our mission with the insights and expertise brought by these investors.”

Calum Forsyth, an investor at Techstart Ventures, said: "We've been impressed by the Unfolded team's ability to develop innovative products for the fashion industry, and we've seen them build truly engaged communities.”