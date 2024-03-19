Unilever: Consumer goods giant reveals plans to slash 7,500 jobs worldwide

The Marmite to Dove soap firm also revealed it would spin off its ice cream business – which includes the Ben & Jerry’s, Wall’s and Magnum brands – under the shake-up.

It said the jobs affected by the restructuring would be largely office-based as it looks to invest in technology to boost productivity and save money.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up

The roles are expected to go over the next two years although staff will be consulted about the cuts.

A library image of Hellmann's Real Mayonnaise which is made by Unilever. Consumer goods giant Unilever has announced plans to cut around 7,500 jobs globally as part of an overhaul aimed at saving around 800 million euros (£684 million) over the next three years. (Photo by PA)

Unilever did not reveal how many jobs would go in each country but it is expected that its UK workforce will be among those impacted.

Unilever, which is headquartered in Blackfriars, London, has 128,000 employees globally, with 6,000 in the UK.

The group will kick-start the demerger process immediately, with full separation set to be completed by the end of next year.

While the group-wide overhaul is expected to deliver significant savings, it will cost the firm about 1.2 per cent of group sales over the next three years.

Ian Meakins, Chair of Unilever said: "The board is determined to transform Unilever into a higher-growth, higher-margin business that will deliver consistently for all stakeholders.

"Improving our performance and sharpening our portfolio are key to delivering the improved results we believe Unilever can achieve.

"The separation of Ice Cream and the delivery of the productivity programme will help create a simpler, more focused, and higher performing Unilever.

"It will also create a world-leading ice cream business, with strong growth prospects and an exciting future as a standalone business."

Hein Schumacher, CEO of Unilever said: "Under the Growth Action Plan we have committed to do fewer things, better, and with greater impact.

"The changes we are announcing today will help us accelerate that plan, focusing our business and our resources on global or scalable brands where we can apply our leading innovation, technology and go-to-market capabilities across complementary operating models.

"Simplifying our portfolio and driving greater productivity will allow us to further unlock the potential of this business, supporting our ambition to position Unilever as a world-leading consumer goods company delivering strong, sustainable growth and enhanced profitability.

"We are committed to carrying out our productivity programme in consultation with employee representatives, and with respect and care for those of our people who are impacted."

In a statement, Unilever said the separation of Unilever and Ice Cream in combination with the productivity programme “will ensure that Unilever's financial and management resources are focused on its strongest, global or scalable brands”.