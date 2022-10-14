University of Sheffield to partner with manufacturing software company FourJaw

The partnership aims to accelerate the adoption of low-cost digital technologies in manufacturing in an £867,000 pilot project, designed to create digitally savvy engineers of the future.

Chris Iveson, Co-Founder and CEO of FourJaw said: “We’re delighted to have been chosen to be part of this programme and look forward to working alongside the AMRC and the manufacturers selected to demonstrate the value smart technology can provide manufacturers of all sizes”.

The NextGen project will see AMRC select 14 businesses, ten from South Yorkshire and four from Wales to receive FourJaw’s plug and play machine monitoring technology.

Chris Iveson, Co-founder and CEO of FourJaw (Left) and Robin Hartley-Willows, Co-founder and CTO of FourJaw (Right). FourJaw have recently partnered with the University of Sheffield.

This will enable them to drive productivity by providing data insight that helps to optimise their production processes and make more informed business decisions.

The pilot project is funded through the High-Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult and is aimed at

addressing the future of data science and the current analytic skills shortage in the manufacturing

sector.

FourJaw began life as an AMRC spin-out company.

Head of research at Factory 2050 for the AMRC, Tom Hodgson, said: “We are pleased to have FourJaw working on the project with us.