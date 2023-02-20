Up to 130 jobs set to be created at 'luxury lifestyle care home' on former hospital site

The specialist lender Together has provided a finance package to support the development of a new care home in Yorkshire which will include a cinema, spa and champagne bar.

The 72-bed home, which will stand on the site of the now demolished Stoney Ridge Hospital in Bingley, West Yorkshire, will feature rooftop terraces, a celebration suite, a visitor cafe and private dining for residents and guests.

Together provided the facility for the Morrison Community Care Group (MCC) to build the new facility to add to its portfolio of luxury complexes, which already includes four properties in Scotland and Ireland.

Stoney Ridge Care Home is the group’s first move into England and will create up to 130 jobs, the group said.

Geoff O’Brien, Corporate Relationship Director at Together, said: “Having seen the quality of accommodation provided by the MCC Group and their proposals for the Bingley site, we were delighted to support their latest acquisition.

“This will provide a top-class facility with some great features such as a champagne bar and celebration suite. It will also be open to external local community groups, who will be able to use the facilities and provide companionship to care home residents to combat feelings of isolation among the residents.

“MCC’s values also chime with our own commitment to making finance work for developers and care providers to create a truly sustainable community. That’s why we’re pleased to have agreed a bridging loan for the purchase of this disused site, allowing MCC to create what we believe will be an incredibly valuable community asset.

“Our finance has helped to create supported housing places to help more of the UK’s growing elderly population lead healthy and fulfilling lives.”

The new care home, which was granted planning permission in October, will support the care group’s expansion plans to provide accommodation for 2,000 residents across the UK by 2025.

Once completed, the Bingley facility will provide residential, nursing and care for people living with dementia. Work is expected to start in the next six months and the major project is expected to be completed in 18 months, said a spokesperson for the Glasgow-based care home developer.

