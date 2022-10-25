Up to 2,000 jobs set to be created from transformation of former Kellingley Colliery site

Henderson Park and Cole Waterhouse have appointed the McLaren Construction Group as main contractor to deliver the first phase of the development, which is called Konect 62. When the scheme is completed it is expected to create up to 2,000 jobs.

The announcement follows the joint venture’s formal completion of the 136-acre site’s acquisition for £54m. It has also signed a development debt facility with BentallGreenOak which will allow the initial phase of work to get underway.

Phase One will see the speculative development of 1.1m sq ft of energy efficient warehouse space across four units. This will include ‘Big K’ a 735,000 sq ft unit, which is one of the largest building of its kind ever delivered in the North of England, as well as three further units of 161,000, 151,000 and 55,000 sq ft, which will be suitable for a variety of potential occupiers.

David Nuttall, Managing Director of Cole Waterhouse industrial and logistics, commented: “Appointing McClaren to deliver these sustainable and high-quality units so quickly after we acquired the land and completed the construction funding is a major step forward for Konect and a statement of intent from the partners involved.

"We plan to be on site within four weeks with completion from Q3 (the third quarter) of 2023.

"The range of units we are developing will appeal to a diverse range of occupiers who will bring high quality jobs and investment to the area and cement Konect as a significant employment destination in anticipation of our future phases in the coming years.”

Christophe Kuhbier, Managing Director at Henderson Park, said: “This strategically located site is optimally placed to deliver much needed capacity into the critically undersupplied Yorkshire industrial market, with local vacancy rates of 2.2 per cent.

"We are confident that the sustainability and technical specifications of the scheme we are developing will appeal to the highest quality logistics operators as well as traditional industrial occupiers, who are increasingly

energy conscious.