Uswitch expert Catherine Hiley explains ten costly Christmas shopping pitfalls to avoid

As the countdown to Christmas continues, shoppers will be feeling the pressure to tick things off their shopping lists. And with household budgets so squeezed right now, finding presents at the right price is more important than ever.

However, when you’re in a rush to get Christmas sorted, it’s all too easy to make spending decisions you’ll later regret.

So, how can you avoid those Christmas shopping regrets? Here are 10 festive shopping pitfalls to keep in mind…

Advertisement Hide Ad

1. Not making a list and checking it twice

Catherine Hiley from Uswitch.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While it’s good to be spontaneous, impulse buys are likely to see you overspend. It’s far better for your wallet to make a list of what you plan to buy before hitting the shops or heading online.

2. Busting the budget

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have a cash figure in mind for what you can afford for each person – and stick to it.

3. Not keeping your eyes peeled for offers

Advertisement Hide Ad

While some retailers stick to specific dates to release their best offers, others run discounts all the way up to Christmas. If you’re looking to buy a particular item, research how much it costs across different retailers in the run-up to Christmas to make sure you’re getting the best price.

4. Forgetting to factor in delivery costs

Advertisement Hide Ad

Always factor in delivery costs when buying items online. Shoppers can be won over by a cheaper price, but then discover that transport charges make it more expensive than somewhere offering free postage.

5. Overlooking reviews

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t be tempted by something just because it’s on offer. Some retailers offer big savings on items that aren’t proving popular with shoppers, and it’s worth finding out why. If you think you’ve seen a good offer on a product, take a look at the reviews sections or check out expert opinions online.

6. Thinking brand new is always best

Advertisement Hide Ad

An easy way to save money when choosing tech this Christmas is to opt for refurbished devices, rather than buying them brand new. There are some great deals on pre-loved gadgets, particularly mobile handsets.

Often, ‘nearly new’ items will still come with manufacturer guarantees for certain periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On flagship smartphones, you can save hundreds of pounds by going down the refurbished route and pairing it with a sim-only deal. And if you know you’re getting a new phone or tablet for Christmas, it may be the perfect time to sell your old gadgets and use the money for your own shopping.

7. Not checking whether you could get more money off

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before making a big-ticket purchase, search for any valid discount codes or cashback websites to cut the price.

Some retailers offer extra discounts to people who sign up to their newsletters, so it can be worth doing that in advance of shopping with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Being caught out by scammers

Be careful to check if the retailer is legitimate, especially before you share your bank and card details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, keep an eye out for signs that the site is secure, such as a padlock in the address bar and ‘https’ at the start of its name.

Payment methods such as credit cards and PayPal can also give shoppers added protections if goods don’t arrive or are shoddy. Be wary if you are asked to pay by bank transfer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

9. Not getting a gift receipt

Including a gift receipt with your presents, particularly when buying clothes in store, can help avoid any awkwardness by giving someone the chance to exchange something if it doesn’t fit or they already have one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

10. Not making savings for yourself