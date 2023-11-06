UX Global: Leeds firm creates UK-first 'floating' LED cube for Footasylum Oxford Road store in London

A Leeds digital display company has completed a UK-first ‘floating’ LED cube for Footasylum’s flagship new store on London’s Oxford Street.

UX Global’s work on the store also includes the installation of more than 50 digital screens throughout the premises.

The company worked with Footasylum to develop the idea for a giant five-sided suspended cube to beam images down to shoppers below.

Alistair Wright, Managing Director at UX Global, said the Oxford Street work is part of an ongoing partnership with Footasylum.

The giant cube at the Oxford Street store

“Our brief from Footasylum was to create a digital store that went beyond any other currently in the UK and on that we certainly delivered!

"The installation works for this mammoth project were carried out over two weeks in September ahead of the new store’s high-profile opening, which saw Footasylum literally ‘light up’ the iconic Oxford Street.

“The project is one of many that we have delivered for the brand this year and we are very excited to be a part of its ambitious expansion journey as it continues to open new stores across the UK.

"After recently completing Footasylum’s new Lakeside store, the next stop for our digital display team was Footasylum stores in Birmingham Bullring and Watford where we created some exciting, memorable, immersive digital in-store experiences which showcase the exciting brands and products on offer.

"We also have Leicester Fosse Park and Leeds White Rose coming up, to complete a great year with the brand.”

Barry Bown, CEO of Footasylum, told Retail Gazette: “Oxford Street is by far and away the UK’s most important and sought after physical retail location.

"As well as attracting hundreds of millions of shoppers every year, it is also a must-visit for any global brand seeking to understand the UK’s fashion landscape.

"Having such an impressive and prominent store on Oxford Street will be pivotal to showcasing our incredible proposition to the whole world and internationalising the Footasylum brand.”