'Valiant lobbying' to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport will continue, says chamber president

Business leaders have pledged to continue their fight to revive Doncaster Sheffield Airport, which closed earlier this year, despite protests from politicians and civic leaders.

The airport closed in November because owners Peel Group claimed that it was no longer viable. However, the president of Doncaster Chamber, Andy Morley, said the chamber would continue to lobby to save the airport throughout 2023.

He told the chamber’s annual meeting, which was held at the Eco Power Stadium: “2022 was turbulent and fraught with challenges. Across the country, everybody felt the pinch of rising energy costs, skyrocketing inflation, and supply chain disruptions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been a tough year and the chamber had to really step up to the plate in order to help businesses weather that storm. Looking back over all we have achieved since January, I am proud to say that we have done just that and have managed to make a real difference in Doncaster.

Doncaster Chamber recapped a year of major accomplishments at its annual general meeting

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The chamber led our successful City Status bid, put its full weight behind the Great British Rail HQ campaign, and valiantly lobbied to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport, a fight that is still ongoing and will continue long into 2023.”

“Outside of this, we also continued to deliver our usual suite of activities and put on a number of hugely popular events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Our flagship awards ceremony was a resounding success, attracting more than 900 guests and showcasing the very best that our community has to offer. Meanwhile, our annual business conference staged an incredible comeback after a temporary hiatus and the OD Live careers fair was bigger than ever.”

Dan Fell, the chamber’s chief executive, said the past twelve months had often felt like an uphill battle, with “everybody facing economic pressures that are unlikely to ease in the New Year”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s why we must continue to fight in the corner of businesses, both on a local level and nationally, via our umbrella body the BCC.

“Just as we pushed for the establishment of the UTC (university technical college) and for city status, we will continue to play a leading role in campaigns that will have a profound impact on the region, in our continued mission to make Doncaster the UK’s best place for doing businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the immediate future, we will be vociferously supporting projects like the upcoming expansions of The Yorkshire Wildlife Park, Unity and iPort, all of which will contribute to increasing Doncaster’s international reputation and to attracting further inward investment.”

Mr Fell said the chamber will persist in lobbying to save Doncaster Sheffield Airport and work to cultivate the next generation of talent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “In terms of our focus on education and skills, this will continue at pace in 2023, as we seek to improve the ‘Doncaster Promise’ and to deliver even more career readiness activities.”

Mr Fell said that work will begin in earnest next year on the South Yorkshire Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP) which aims to provide a long term boost for the economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “A great deal of preparation has already gone into this but, in the New Year, we shall begin consulting with businesses and education providers alike, to find out what they want to see from our region’s skills system. The LSIP is a hugely important project for South Yorkshire, and will go on to inform school curriculums and give employers a say in how young people are primed for the world of work.”