Vertu Motors acquires historic Yorkshire family run motorcycle business

The dealerships in Shipley, near Bradford, and Rotherham, will sit within the group’s Vertu Motorcycles brand. Allan Jefferies has been trading and family-run since 1901. Picture framer Joseph Jefferies founded the business in Shipley’s old steam tram shed, near the Ross Hotel in 1901. It moved to premises in Saltaire Road in 1917, where, named Allan Jefferies after his son, it was to remain for more than 80 years.

The spokesman said: “The Jefferies family is well-known in the motorcycle world with Allan’s son Tony and his brother Nick winning the Isle of Man TT three times. Tony’s son David also won this world-famous race and was a course record holder.”

"Tony ran the business until 2001 when his daughter Louise took over. Allan Jefferies has represented the BMW brand since 1971 and began solely representing it in the 1990s.”

Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: “Allan Jefferies always has been based on family values and personal service; this is an ethos that will continue under our group’s umbrella.

“Louise has overseen a business that is in great shape and that, as a result, will provide a firm foundation for Vertu Motorcycles to grow and develop it further.”

Louise Jefferies said: “For more than 50 years Allan Jefferies has been associated with selling and servicing BMW motorcycles. In that time, we have always stood for trustworthy service and a friendly welcome."