Victoria Beckham appoints Leeds digital agency to further international growth

Fashion brand Victoria Beckham has appointed a Yorkshire digital agency to develop and execute a multichannel strategy that delivers further international growth.

Leeds-based 26, will be responsible for programmatic media, SEO and data strategy to help Victoria Beckham grow its reach and better connect with an international audience and fashion circuit

The appointment follows a six-month multistage competitive pitch process with seven other UK agencies.

Robyn Blake, head of digital at Victoria Beckham, said: “It was 26’s holistic approach to digital acquisition as well as the ability to make the complex, simple, which really set them apart.

(L-R) Co-owner David Beckham of Inter Miami CF and wife Victoria Beckham look on prior to the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United in Florida. Victoria Beckham's fashion brand has appointed a Leeds digital agency to further its international growth. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images.

"The team have the knowledge and challenger mindset needed to enhance our digital effectiveness and propel our marketing strategy forwards.”

Scott Sadeghian-Tehrani, media strategy director at 26, said: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with the Victoria Beckham team on such an iconic brand.

"The brand is surging throughout the UK and internationally and we’re looking forward to working together to navigate the brand’s next frontier of growth with a focus on diversifying the media mix and driving marketing effectiveness”.

John Ward, business development director at 26, added: “We’re thrilled to add Victoria Beckham to our client roster, alongside other fashion icons such as Tag Heuer, Dior and Ted Baker.

"Our team have extensive experience across fashion, retail and ecommerce and they can’t wait to get started to drive digital success in the run up to the peak trading period and beyond.”

Victoria Beckam’s label was founded in 2008 with a collection of dresses.

Today, the brand includes ready-to-wear, footwear, eyewear, and timeless leather goods.

The brand, which has offices in London and New York and a flagship store in Mayfair, has won multiple industry awards including Best Designer Brand and Brand of the Year at the British Fashion Council’s Fashion Awards.