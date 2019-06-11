VIDEO: Doncaster Sheffield Airport expansion will help Power Up The North, say bosses

Doncaster Sheffield Airport today backed the Power Up The North campaign with a video revealing its vision for an Aerotropolis which will 'play a major role', say bosses.

DSA aims to help transform the region's fortunes with an on site railway station, linked to the East Coast Main Line, creating thousands of new jobs and handing a £3.2bn economic boost to the region.

Expansion plans could see passenger numbers soar to up to 12 million people a year by 2050.

VIDEO: Watch the DSA vision video above, via its's social media posts embedded in this story - or CLICK HERE.

Northern England’s regional newspapers, including The Yorkshire Post, YEP and The Star, have jointly launched Power Up The North with campaigning front pages on the same day, aimed at ending the in ending the North-South divide.

It demands the Government stops treating the region as an “after-thought”, asking for devolution to help “turbo-charge the North’s economy”.

In a tweet, backing the campaign, DSA revealed it expansion plan vision with a new video and said: "We strongly support #PoweruptheNorth led by our important regional media. Investment and delivery in the North is needed quickly, not years away.

"This new video shows how we and others know with the right support DSA can play a major role now #PUTN."

Bosses say their new Great Yorkshire Way M18 link road has already reduced drive time to the airport from Sheffield city centre to just 25 minutes, making it a gateway to 1.9 million people in the city region.\

The new Aerotropolis would be delivered by DSA owners the Peel Group - the people with the resources, vision and drive that re-built Liverpool, the Trafford Centre and Media City UK.

Dan Jarvis MP, Mayor of Sheffield City Region

They believe the DSA train station expansion link with the ECML could be achieved in just five years.

The airport's extensive site, known as Aero Centre Yorkshire, has acres of development land, road and air connectivity, access to skills with almost six million people within an hour's drive time.

It's also part of the Global Innovation Corridor, with a growing international reputation that has attracted some of the world's most respected names in advanced engineering - including McLaren, Boeing and Rolls-Royce.

The Corridor will draw together research, digital. advanced manufacturing and logistics.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport

John Whittaker, Chairman of Peel Group, said: “Airports are the nucleus for economic activity. I would say within the Peel portfolio, it is without doubt the most important regeneration scheme we've got on our books.

“We are on the verge of actually becoming a major airport which brings with it all the various economic explosion of a city in its own right."

Dan Jarvis MP, Mayor of Sheffield City Region said: “Global Innovation Corridor is a collection of globally Innovative sites in the Sheffield City region, but fundamental to the success of this Corridor is the future development of the Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

"The co-locating of an East Coast Main Line station is absolutely vital and as the Mayor I will be doing everything in my power to make that happen."

Ros Jones CBE, Mayor of Doncaster, added: “This is not aspirational. This is a deliverable vision."

Barry White, Transport for the North CEO, said: “We really welcome the boldness of the Doncaster Sheffield Airport vision and the global connectivity that can result from the plans here are very welcome indeed."

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is backing the Power Up The North campaign with expansion plans to transform the region's economy

LINKS:

Web: flydsa.co.uk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/flydsa

Twitter: @DSA_Airport

An on site DSA railway station, linked to the East Coast Mainline, could create thousands of new jobs and hand a 3.2bn economic boost to the region

DSA's vision to be UK's most outstanding airport

John Whittaker, Chairman of Peel Group