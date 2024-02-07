Village residents aiming to block controversial recycling centre receive backing from former MP Lord John Mann
Residents of Shireoaks, Worksop, recently formed a group to block the proposed recycling centre, claiming that the facility would pose a risk to the local environment and human health.
Lord Mann told The Yorkshire Post that the proposed site is “absolutely the wrong location” for the facility, which if built would be located less than 600m from homes on a nearby estate.
The Shireoaks Plastic Recycling Centre & Energy Recovery Facility has been proposed by UK firms Envale and Refiniti. The companies say that the centre would stop up to 20,000 tonnes per annum of non-recyclable plastic waste from going to landfill. They also claim that the associated Energy Recovery Facility would generate enough electricity to power up to 650 homes every year.
Lord Mann said: “The residents are well organised and at their request I have been able to advise on how to deal with the planning process.
“Considering what the impact would be on the neighbouring community football facility that I helped get off the ground, and the large numbers of boys and girls who play sport there, I share the residents' view that this is absolutely the wrong location for this proposed site.”
A spokesperson for Refiniti and Envale, however, said: “The proposed site has formal planning consent to operate as a waste transfer/ recycling facility and therefore is a suitable site, in principle, for the development of a waste treatment facility in accordance with the Local Development Plan. The site is located at the Worksop Recycling Facility.
"The site has a history of providing much needed recycling facilities for the local area. The fundamental aim of the project is to reduce the environmental impacts of plastic and residual waste.”
They added that the planning application will “robustly assess” potential environmental impacts on human and ecological receptors in the area, in accordance with advice from the local councils.
An environmental permit was granted to Envale for a recycling facility on the site in 2020 for the processing of “legacy” waste which already exists from a previous permit holder.
Councillor Jo White, deputy leader for Bassetlaw Council and cabinet member for business & skills, said: “There are huge concerns about this proposal. This is on a site that was allocated by the county council as a waste recycling site many years ago when it was in the heart of an industrial area. Over time local land use in the neighbourhood has changed with the factories closing down.
“Recently they have been replaced with houses, retail and food outlets in close proximity to the site. Additionally, there are now community sport facilities where young children play throughout the week. These are factors that must be taken into consideration should a planning application be submitted.
“There are big questions about the appropriateness of this site to continue to be allocated for waste recycling. I agree with local residents, a recycling site that burns plastics is better suited in an industrial zone.”
