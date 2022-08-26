Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A total of 33 objections have been lodged against the proposed site, which includes tent and caravan pitches as well as space for tents, at Grange Farm, Humber Lane, Welwick.

Objectors including several locals claimed it would shatter the tranquillity of their village which has no shops and one pub, fuel dangerous levels of traffic and pose flooding risks.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the plans stated it would have no major effect on the surrounding area, its design would be sympathetic and would boost the local economy.

Villagers object to “ludicrous” plans for ‘safari’ glamping which could hold “two thirds of population”

Plans for the site lodged with East Riding Council include six safari-style glamping tents, along with room for caravans, motor homes and tents as well as space for activities.

Proposals include covering part of the northern section of the site with concrete for the caravans, access from Main Street and trees and fencing around its boundary for screening.

The site lies around six miles away from Withernsea, 2.5 miles from Patrington and 1.1 miles north of Welwick Saltmarsh nature reserve.

But objectors claimed it could see up to 200 campers staying on the site at any one time, two-thirds of Welwick’s 297-strong population.

Villagers object to “ludicrous” plans for ‘safari’ glamping which could hold “two thirds of population”

One objector claimed: “Even a quarter of that number would have a detrimental effect and a significant change in the character of a small, close-knit community.

“There are no benefits to the village with the development whatsoever.”

Another said the economic benefits would amount solely to seasonal, low wage work.

They claimed: “There are no facilities in this village to interest or engage visitors other than a very small pub.

“The community will be somewhat overwhelmed by such numbers virtually in the middle of the village and is almost certain to prove a detriment to the quality of life for all residents, including our wildlife.

“The sewage arrangements in the village are positively medieval, if the contents are to be disposed of into the current arrangements I have serious doubts as to whether they will cope.”

Another claimed more traffic on small rural roads would create a challenging situation for local drivers.

They claimed: “The access to and from the site is fraught with danger due to the traffic coming and going to Easington and Spurn Point with legal speeds up to 60mph.”

Another claimed: “There are no amenities in Welwick, no shop, only a small pub.

“This means all holiday makers will have to travel to Withernsea down single track roads.

Planning documents drawn up on behalf of applicants Tony and Kay Booth said their intention was to create a site from where visitors could get onto local footpaths to explore the countryside.

They stated: “The materials used for the construction of the two new residential buildings will be matching the materials used for the surrounding buildings.

“Additionally, the height of these new buildings will not interfere with any immediate neighbouring properties because the area where these two new buildings will be relocated is more internal to the main road.