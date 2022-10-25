Vision for the future of Huddesfield outlined at inaugural ‘Our Huddersfield, Our Future’ conference

The public event at the John Smith’s Stadium brought together speakers from Kirklees Council, TransPennine Express and The University of Huddersfield to discuss the future of the town.

Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracy Brabin, who delivered the event’s closing speech, said: “Yesterday’s conference was a great opportunity to hear more about the fantastic vision for Huddersfield.

“Huddersfield is rich with history and brimming with talent and opportunity. I look forward to continuing to work with our local partners to deliver this investment and make the town an even better place to live, work and study.”

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin, speaker at the conference.

The conference enabled Huddersfield Unlimited’s stakeholders to share collective ambitions for the town, with discussion focussing on what can be achieved in the next five to ten years and beyond.

Guest speaker Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for economic growth and regeneration at Kirklees Council, said: “I am delighted to stand here today amongst fellow friends of, and believers in Huddersfield.