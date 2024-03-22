Vitello Lounge: Around 30 jobs created in Ilkley as Loungers transforms former Banyan site

Loungers has created around 30 jobs by opening Vitello Lounge in Ilkley, West Yorkshire. The group has transformed the former Banyan site on Brook Street to open its 217th Lounge site. In recent years, the group has opened Lounges across England and Wales, which are mainly located in suburban high streets and small town centres.

Gemma Irwin, Community Manager at Loungers, said: “We are delighted to be opening Vitello Lounge in Ilkley. Our Lounges strive to put community at the heart of hospitality and our teams always go the extra mile to make a difference.

"They are actively encouraged to connect with their communities by working with local groups, charities, organisations and businesses that are at the heart of the fabric of local life.

Vitello Lounge in Ilkley. Pictured from the left are Jordan Carter, Abbie Maciver and Nick Lee. (Photo by Simon Hulme for The Yorkshire Post)

"We are very much looking forward to welcoming local residents and shoppers to Vitello Lounge.”

The team at Vitello Lounge has joined forces with Good Neighbours Ilkley and will donate 50p from every burger and 20p from each coffee sold in the first month of trading to the charity, which supports older people who are living independently.

Lounges was founded in 2002 by a trio of friends, Dave Reid, Alex Reilley and Jake Bishop.

Speaking in Januray, Alex Reilley, Chairman and co-founder of Loungers, said: “In many ways, it feels like we are only just getting started and there is so much more for us to go after.

"We're on track to open 34 sites in the current financial year, which will be a record for us and will involve the creation of over 1,000 new jobs. In the longer term, we believe there is scope for over 600 Lounges alone across the UK.

Mr Reilley added: "None of this would be possible without the extraordinary talent, hard work and dedication of our people, and I'd like to thank each and every one of them for their contribution to building the business that Loungers is today."