Volunteer-run theatre unveils ambition to expand its base in venue associated with Rudyard Kipling’s grandfather

A volunteer-run theatre has unveiled an ambition to expand its base in a historic venue associated with Rudyard Kipling’s grandfather.
Stuart Minting
By Stuart Minting
Published 7th Aug 2023, 15:34 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 15:34 BST

More than four decades after completing the transformation of its base on Hungate from a Wesyleyan chapel linked to minister Reverend Joseph Kipling in the 1830s, Pickering Musical Society has applied to North Yorkshire Council to make improvements to the Kirk Theatre.

In planning documents submitted to the authority, agents for the society said the theatre remained a “popular and thriving” venue and that the proposed works would enhance the facilities and improve access into the landmark of the market town’s centre.

The papers state much of the proposed programme of works will involved changes to the former chapel’s first floor to form an additional entertainment area.

A volunteer-run theatre has unveiled an ambition to expand its base in a historic venue associated with Rudyard Kipling's grandfather. PIC GOOGLE
A volunteer-run theatre has unveiled an ambition to expand its base in a historic venue associated with Rudyard Kipling’s grandfather. PIC GOOGLE

A new staircase access will be constructed together with a lift shaft to house a passenger lift serving all floors from external ground level.

The papers state: “The proposed design allows for expansion of an existing community facility without the need for extending the footprint of the building.

“The existing first floor area is underused as a storage area and will be an asset as additional entertainment area.”

Agents for the society said the proposed replacement staircase would meet the requirements of a one suitable for use by semi-ambulant people and the inclusion of a lift for the first time, will allow access into the building, and to all floors for disabled persons.

They added the proposed works would not alter the front elevation of the building.

The society presents three productions each year, including a pantomime, a musical and its War Show to coincide with the North Yorkshire Moors Railway’s War Weekend in October.

The society was unavailable for comment about the proposal.

Its website states: “It is a proud tradition that all aspects of the theatre are run solely by passionate volunteers giving up their time to ensure the theatre keeps on going.”

