Wagamama branch operating "well below predicted sales" shuts in Yorkshire town just three months after opening
Fans of the restaurant chain Wagamama have been left shocked by the announcement of the closure of a click and collect branch – just three months after opening.
The St John’s Road delivery kitchen offered a click and collect takeaway service to the public.
It was also used as a pick-up point for delivery drivers.
The outlet opened in Castlegate Retail Park just three months ago in April.
A Wagamama spokesperson said: “The Huddersfield local delivery kitchen closed on July 31.
"We are hugely disappointed to have to have made this decision.
"Unfortunately despite the best efforts of all concerned it was operating well below predicted sales.
"The team has done an amazing job and have been offered positions at other nearby restaurants.”