The St John’s Road delivery kitchen offered a click and collect takeaway service to the public.

It was also used as a pick-up point for delivery drivers.

The outlet opened in Castlegate Retail Park just three months ago in April.

Wagamama operating "well below predicted sales" shuts in Huddersfield just three months after opening

A Wagamama spokesperson said: “The Huddersfield local delivery kitchen closed on July 31.

"We are hugely disappointed to have to have made this decision.

"Unfortunately despite the best efforts of all concerned it was operating well below predicted sales.