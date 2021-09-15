Wagamama owner sees strong trading since venue reopening

Wagamama in Leeds.

The company, which operates 400 pubs and restaurants across the UK, said it has seen 21 per cent like-for-like growth across Wagamama since reopening until August 29, with its pubs business reporting 14 per cent growth.

The group also revealed that it posted a £58.8m statutory loss for the half-year to July 4, compared with a £234.7m over the same period last year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andy Hornby, chief executive officer of The Restaurant Group, said: "We have made good progress in the past six months, securing the refinancing and recapitalisation of the group in the first quarter before focusing our attention on the reopening of the business and welcoming back dine-in customers as Government restrictions eased.

"I am particularly proud of the way that our teams have pulled together to support one another, ensuring a great experience for our customers and delivering a strong like-for-like sales outperformance versus the market.

"Whilst there are some well documented sector challenges to navigate in the short-term, particularly around labour availability and supply chain, we believe the group is well positioned for the long-term."

---

Support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today.

Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers.

So, please - if you can - pay for our work. Just £5 per month is the starting point. If you think that which we are trying to achieve is worth more, you can pay us what you think we are worth. By doing so, you will be investing in something that is becoming increasingly rare. Independent journalism that cares less about right and left and more about right and wrong. Journalism you can trust.

Thank you