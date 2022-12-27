An animal welfare supporter who works as a receptionist at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Wakefield has been named as one of three winners of the 2022 Amazon Stars programme, winning a personalised Dream Box prize worth £1,000.

Kerry Robinson has taken home one of the top prizes in this year’s Amazon Stars campaign, a UK-wide Amazon programme to thank employees who make an outstanding contribution to their community through volunteering, fundraising and using their skills and talents to help others.

Speaking on the reasons behind her volunteering efforts, Ms Robinson said: “My love for animals stemmed from growing up in Wales and being around animals all the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I now have a real passion for speaking up for those that don’t have a voice and can’t advocate for themselves, and my love for ensuring the welfare and rehabilitation of animals continues to grow.

Kerry Robinson, who works at Amazon in Wakefield, has won a Dream Box prize worth £1,500 for her dedication to supporting animal welfare.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alongside caring for her own animals, including four horses, six cats and a dog, Ms Robinson has volunteered for 25 years at a variety of animal welfare charities – including Huskies in Need and a cat rescue in Leeds.

Most recently, she has become involved with Hope Pastures, a horse, pony and donkey sanctuary in Leeds where she volunteers every Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of her personalised Dream Box prize, Ms Robinson received a private flight experience, which will be her first time on a plane.

She has also won a £1,000 donation to Hope Pastures which Amazon will make on her behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before starting her career at Amazon, Ms Robinson worked as a project manager in a fibre networking company.

Amanda Searle Hope Pastures sanctuary manager, said: “The commitment that Kerry and all the volunteers show to Hope Pastures continues to astound me: we are truly grateful for their support and dedication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are so proud that Kerry has won an Amazon Star award and would like to thank Amazon for the kind donation on her behalf that will aid us in helping more horses, donkeys and ponies in need.”