Wakefield BID proudly supports Art Walk Wakefield

The Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID) is delighted to announce its support for Art Walk Wakefield, the city’s much-loved bi-monthly celebration of art, performance, music, heritage, and socialising. This partnership reflects Wakefield BID’s ongoing commitment to fostering a vibrant and dynamic community, promising to enhance the cultural landscape of the city and provide greater opportunities for local artists and venues alike.

The Wakefield Business Improvement District (BID) is delighted to announce its support for Art Walk Wakefield, the city’s much-loved bi-monthly celebration of art, performance, music, heritage, and socialising. This partnership reflects Wakefield BID’s ongoing commitment to fostering a vibrant and dynamic community, promising to enhance the cultural landscape of the city and provide greater opportunities for local artists and venues alike.

Founded in 2008, Art Walk Wakefield has grown to become a cornerstone of the local arts scene. It offers artists of all abilities a platform to exhibit their work, connect with other creatives, and engage with a diverse and growing audience. This free-to-attend event invites ‘Artwalkers’ to explore an eclectic array of creative happenings across a variety of venues, including iconic locations such as Wakefield Cathedral, The Ridings Shopping Centre, and Wakefield Museum, alongside numerous others that change with each event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thomas Wales, Chief Executive of Wakefield BID, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating: "We are thrilled to support Art Walk Wakefield, an event that not only enriches our local culture but also brings together the community in celebration of creativity and heritage. Supporting Art Walk Wakefield also brings significant benefits to local businesses and the economy. By drawing in visitors from near and far, Art Walk generates increased foot traffic in the city centre, boosting sales for shops, cafes, restaurants, and other local establishments. This influx of visitors not only stimulates economic activity but also enhances the visibility and reputation of Wakefield as a cultural destination. This partnership reflects our dedication to enhancing the vitality of Wakefield and providing meaningful opportunities for both artists and businesses. We look forward to seeing the Art Walk continue to flourish and inspire."

Artwalk Wakefield supported by Wakefield BID

Jessica Rowbottom of Art Walk Wakefield shared her excitement about the collaboration: "We have such a rich seam of artistic talent in Wakefield - from traditional art to photography, spoken word, music, sculpture and beyond - and it’s hugely important to give everyone an opportunity to exhibit their work regardless of ability or discipline. The organising group are very pleased to be working with Wakefield BID to bring our local artists to a wider community and we look forward to a positive and productive partnership.”

Since November 2023, Art Walk has been coordinated by a passionate and unfunded voluntary group committed to the belief that art is for everyone, regardless of discipline or ability. Their dedication ensures that the event remains inclusive and accessible, encouraging broad participation and fostering a sense of community.

For those interested in participating in future Art Walk events or offering support, the organisers welcome attendance at their regular open planning meetings. The group is eager to assist artists in finding suitable venues and to help venues get involved in this vibrant cultural initiative.