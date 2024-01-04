Wakefield-based equipment manufacturer, Group Rhodes, has been granted patents in Europe and China for its technology used to create components for the aerospace and automotive industries.

The patents have been granted for the firm’s Superplastic Forming (SPF) and Diffusion Bonding (DB) technology. The technology is used in the production of large, complex components and can be applied to the lightweighting of components within the aerospace and automotive industries.

Speaking on the achievement, technical director of Group Rhodes, Peter Anderton said: “This new innovation serves to enhance Superplastic Forming accuracy, reduce scrappage and improve productivity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The recent grant of patents in Europe and China reinforces Group Rhodes’ position as a leading global provider of this technology.”

Group Rhodes board of Directors. Left to right: James Gascoigne, operations director, Raghunath Chandrasekaran, commercial director, Rebecca Wood, finance director and Mark Ridgway OBE DL, CEO of Group Rhodes. Picture by Michelle Heseltine.

Superplastic Forming and Diffusion Bonding play an integral part in performance improvement, carbon reduction and effective implementation of low-emission technologies.

The news follows Group Rhodes acquiring Barnsley-based BJD Crushers Limited in October of last year.

Formerly British Jeffrey Diamond, BJD Crushers is a manufacturer of size reduction machinery. The firm offers a variety of material processing equipment and high-capacity crushers designed to control product size.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group Rhodes said that it expects that the acquisition will create at least one role imminently, that of business development manager and a further nine jobs over the next two years.

The firm added that the acquisition would complement its portfolio of two businesses, namely Craven Fawcett and Hallamshire Engineering Services, which manufacture machinery and spare parts for the heavy clay and materials handling sectors.

Speaking on the acquisition, Mark Ridgway OBE DL, CEO of Group Rhodes, said: “This is an important acquisition which forms part of a group strategy to strengthen our materials handling division to operate alongside our major metalforming and heavy ceramic operations.

“BJD is a strong strategic fit for us and the strengths of the combined operation will drive significant value for customers. It will help further develop our vision to be a major player in the UK material handling sector. We have an exciting future ahead of us.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BJD can trace its heritage back to 1897 with its origins in Wakefield. The British Jeffrey Diamond name came into use in 1926, following the acquisition of the Diamond Coal Cutter Company of Wakefield by the Jeffrey Manufacturing Company of Columbus, Ohio.

BJD Crushers was a spin out from BJD Processing in 2001, with the company relocating to Barnsley in the same year.

Group Rhodes said BJD would initially continue to operate from its Barnsley headquarters until the end of 2023, with operations expected to transfer to Group Rhodes’ purpose-built factory at Calder Vale, Wakefield in early 2024.

The West Yorkshire firm said it was also planning on additional recruitment and investment to both support the business and also to strengthen Hallamshire Engineering’s synergistic material handling operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Group Rhodes is this year set to celebrate its 200th anniversary.