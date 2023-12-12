Wakefield worktop supplier on track for record-breaking year
Roann Limited has been appointed to provide its worktops to three new developments, which have a combined value of £180,000, with the potential for this amount to increase by up to 20 per cent with upgrades.
Among the projects is Highcroft, a Oxfordshire-based development of 33 new build homes by St Joseph Homes (a division of Berkeley Group), and Lime Grove, a Lincolnshire-based development by Bowbridge Homes, which includes a total of 68 new build homes.
Roann Limited has also been selected as the exclusive worktop provider for Sunbeam, a former factory in Wolverhampton which is being converted into 180 modern apartments by Kuche Contracts.
Scott Wharton, operations director at Roann Limited, said: “We are thrilled to announce our recent success in securing three new projects.
“These accomplishments affirm our commitment to delivering high-quality worktop solutions to our clients, whilst positioning us for our most successful year to date. It’s a very exciting time for us here.”Established in 1990, Roann Limited specialises in manufacturing, supplying, and installing high-quality granite and quartz worktops within the house building, property development and construction sectors.
Roann Limited’s purpose-built factory in Wakefield houses more than £2 million worth of state-of-the-art stone manufacturing machines and equipment, enabling the business to fabricate more than 15,000 worktops every year.It has been appointed to provide its Silestone worktops, a sustainable surface containing a minimum of 20 per cent recycled materials.
It is made using 100 per cent renewable electrical energy and 99 per cent recycled water.
The company said its record-breaking financial year reflects its “sustained growth and prominent position in the kitchen worktop manufacturing industry”.
In May, the company also secured its biggest order to date with a £676,809 order from Berkeley Group PLC for a project in Finsbury Park.
