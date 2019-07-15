WANdisco reveals key cloud venture

Have your say

Live data firm WANdisco has announced a significant development with a key enterprise cloud partner to co-develop a joint solution for the client’s cloud ecosystem.

Sheffield-based WANdisco’s CEO David Richards called the deal “one of the most important and exciting developments in our journey to date”.

The new solution will be embedded into the partner’s cloud platform ecosystem.

WANdisco said the joint initiative involves investment by both companies to provide a frictionless experience for customers through a service that is “unique in the industry”.

Mr Richards said: “Our partnership with one of the largest cloud platform vendors goes from strength to strength, as they recognise our unique technology and its broad use cases across their cloud ecosystem.

“Our joint solution is to be a comprehensive and deeply embedded Live Data replication solution which will enable fluid cloud migration, hybrid cloud and multi-region data consistency use cases across the Cloud platform.

“This is a key step in furthering our partner relationship and we look forward to working more closely with them.”

Analyst Matthew Davis at WH Ireland said: “We believe this announcement represents a significant endorsement of Fusion and has the very real potential of being a game changer in terms of commercial return.

“Indeed, the jointly developed tool, or migration platform, will sit at the core of their partner’s gateway to their own global cloud infrastructure.”