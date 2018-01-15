Ward Hadaway advises on sale of international publishing company

A team of Yorkshire-based lawyers has played a significant role in the sale of an international publishing company.

The corporate team at law firm Ward Hadaway has provided advice on the sale of publishing company Wichtig International to SAGE Publishing, the international independent academic publisher.

Based in Cheshire, with a subsidiary in Italy, Wichtig International publishes journals on bio-engineering and clinical medicine. The company, which was set up 40 years ago in Italy by nephrologist Diego Brancaccio, supplies medical journals to its global client base.

US headquartered SAGE will add Wichtig to its portfolio which includes digital and library products and reference books.

SAGE was founded in 1965 and is a provider of content spanning a wide range of subject areas across the humanities, social sciences, science, technology, engineering and medical sectors.

Under the terms of the sale, the business will start publishing a portfolio of medical titles previously published by Wichtig.

Ward Hadaway first acted for Wichtig in 2015. Legal advice and negotiations on the transaction were led by corporate partner Gavin Maddison, who was helped by associate, Catherine Hinchliffe and solicitor, Kate McLean at Ward Hadaway’s office in Leeds.

Mr Maddison said: “We are delighted to have been able to provide legal support to enable the sale to progress. We provided timely and strategic advice tailored to the demands of the sale.”

Director of Wichtig International Limited, John Hartup, said: “From the start of negotiations, it was clear that SAGE wanted to invest in the business for all the right reasons.

“My thanks go to Gavin and the team at Ward Hadaway for their expertise and efforts on the negotiations. Having people who know your business well and who you can trust to deliver the right advice at the right time is so important.”