Leeds-based building services specialist Ivegate has been crowned the overall fastest growing business of the year.

With an incredible turnover growth of 184.2%, Ivegate also clinched the award for the fastest growing business in the large category, showcasing its dexterity in scaling operations while maintaining service excellence.

At the heart of Ivegate’s ethos lies a commitment to strong relationships with clients and delivering substantial added value.

Growth has sprung from projects including Channel 4’s national headquarters, where Ivegate led the mechanical and engineering services for the broadcaster’s new home at the historic Majestic building in Leeds.

From winning the medium sized business category in 2022, to taking the top spot as the fastest growing large and overall business in 2024, Ivegate's journey from a promising enterprise to a leader in its field has been nothing short of incredible.

Celebrating the company’s double win, Ivegate’s operations director Dominic Ford, said: “Winning both the overall fastest growing business of the year and the fastest growing large business award is a huge achievement for us.

"This success is a testament to our team’s hard work, talent and resilience. In the face of economic challenges, we've remained committed to innovation, sustainability and the development of future talent - and it’s paid off which is something we’re immensely proud of.

“Awards like the Fastest 50 inspire us to continue pushing boundaries, driving growth and contributing positively to our industry.”

The HACS Group

Hailing from Ripley in Harrogate The HACS Group clinched the award for the fastest growing business in the medium category, with an impressive turnover growth of 77.6%.

The Group's success story serves as an inspiring example for other businesses aiming for significant growth, highlighting the potential within the region for companies to expand their market presence through strategic planning and execution.

As an independent construction contractor known for its customer-centric approach and innovative project management, The HACS Group has carved out a niche position in the mid-sized market.

The business, which works for clients as a main contractor or sub-contractor, is responsible for several industrial and commercial projects in Yorkshire within the public and private sectors.

The Group's diverse portfolio, encompassing HACS Construction, HACS Civil Engineering, HACS Plant, HACS Environmental, HACS Training and High Rails Farmers, caters to a wide range of clients. From local and central government to the education, retail, distribution and transport sectors, The HACS Group has established a strong footprint cross-industry.

Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor, who picked up the award on behalf of HACS, said: “It was an honour to collect this award on behalf of this superb, fast-growing business. The group was founded almost 40 years ago but has clearly moved with the times to achieve a stunning growth rate. It’s a Yorkshire business of the highest calibre.”

Active Security Solutions

Scarborough’s Active Security Solutions clinched the fastest growing small business of the year for its phenomenal growth, with a turnover growth of 154.8%.

The company was established in 2016 and provides security and facilities management services to a diverse range of organisations.

Active Security Solutions operates nationally and is widely regarded as a market leader in the provision of front-line personnel.

The business serves sectors including corporate, retail, industrial and educational institutions, providing services from access control and CCTV surveillance to manned guarding and mobile patrols.

Commenting on the achievement, Active Security’s managing director James Chaperlin said: “Making the Ward Hadaway Fastest 50 list is a huge achievement in itself for us at Active Security. However, to win our category was beyond our expectations and it fills me with immense pride and humility to take home this award today.

“There’s no magic formula behind our success. It’s the result of a clear vision, persistent determination and the collective effort of our team since we started the company eight years ago. As the leaders of the business, Wayne Brown and I, staying true to our namesake, remain actively involved in every aspect of the business, setting the pace and leading by example.

“Our ambition was never about awards; it was always about ensuring safety, our core mission that we’re passionate about. We attribute our growth to the dedication of our team, who live and breathe our values every day.