Thirteen years, ago when the Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 was launched, the economy was in a perilous state.

The business world was struggling to cope with the aftermath of the financial crash. Major developments, which had been poised to bring prosperity to cities and towns across Yorkshire, were put on hold as funding dried up.

But fortune favours the brave and those who are willing to put their shoulder to the wheel, writes Greg Wright.

The Newcastle-based law firm Ward Hadaway had already displayed vision, courage and tenacity in 2008, when it decided to open an office in Leeds. It quickly gained an enviable reputation as a force to be reckoned with in the fiercely competitive Yorkshire legal market.

The Yorkshire Post decided to act as a partner with Ward Hadaway in launching these awards in 2011 because we have a shared belief in the guts and foresight of Yorkshire’s fastest growing companies.

Ward Hadaway had launched a North East version of the Fastest 50 Awards in 1998 to celebrate the region's fastest-growing, privately-owned companies.

These awards have proved to be a stunning success, so there seemed good reason to believe that a Yorkshire version of the Fastest 50 would fire the imagination.

The awards have become one of the most eagerly awaited events in Yorkshire’s corporate calendar.

Each year we objectively compile a list of the region’s Top 50 fastest growing businesses. These organisations are the lifeblood of the economy and the Fastest 50 provides the perfect opportunity to recognise Yorkshire’s key players in business and celebrate them on a wider scale.

The awards have attracted a glittering list of speakers over the years including heavyweight political figures such as Sir Keir Starmer and Ed Balls.

Sir Keir, who is now the leader of the opposition and widely tipped to be the next Prime Minister, was Shadow Brexit Secretary when he appeared at the 2018 ceremony.

His speech was delivered during a time of deep turmoil, when the relationship between Britain and Europe was arguably at its most fractious. But his deep affection for Yorkshire’s business community became clear during a speech which provided members of the Fastest 50 with an insight into the philosophy and motivations of one of the major political figures of our time.

But the real stars of the show are always the companies themselves.

They are modest, hard-working corporate leaders who do not seek the spotlight. They are happy to quietly work towards their long term goals, bringing jobs and investment to every part of God’s Own County. Their inclusion on the list comes as a pleasant surprise but is also a just reward for years of prudent endeavour.

Greg Wright, The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor, who has attended every ceremony since 2011, said: "The Ward Hadaway Yorkshire Fastest 50 celebrates the brightest and best in the region's corporate world.