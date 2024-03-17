Sheffield-based Fletchers Waste Management has built a reputation for tackling regional and national waste management for commercial and residential customers.

The acquisition expands Beauparc's portfolio of 10 other well-known brands in the UK.

The group, which has UK coverage across Yorkshire, Merseyside, Manchester, Scotland and East and West Midlands, operates a fleet of 400 vehicles, manages two million tonnes of waste annually from 50,000 customers and is further developing the current network of 26 sites which focuses on extracting resources from waste to return to the circular economy via material recycling facilities.

Beauparc chief executive Brian McCabe said: "We’re delighted to welcome Fletchers to the Beauparc group of companies.

"As we continue our growth strategy, Fletchers is a significant geographical connection for our existing UK infrastructure. As part of the wider group, existing customers will experience tangible benefits such as a more expansive service offering, greater coverage, share in the developed ESG/Safety programmes and have the support from the wider Beauparc management team".

Beauparc is pursuing ambitious growth targets, aiming to become the leading supplier of sustainable waste management solutions to businesses throughout the UK.

In addition to the UK, the Dublin-headquartered business also has operations in the Republic of Ireland and the Netherlands, providing services to more than 350,000 customers and employing 3000 people throughout the group.

The terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

Beauparc owns several other Yorkshire companies including Associated Waste Management (AWM), based in Leeds, which it acquired in 2018.

AWM provides commercial recycling, waste disposal, collection, treatment and re-usable energy manufacturing services to clients throughout the UK. The company operates 10 facilities in the Yorkshire area and employs over 260 staff members. AWM is currently producing 140,000 tonnes of diverted waste-to-energy product each year — enough to power 20,000 homes and 30,000 businesses.

Beauparc acquired Leeds-based LSS Waste Management in September 2020. LSS has served customers throughout West Yorkshire for over 36 years, supplying skips, mobile compaction and nationwide hire services to domestic and commercial customers.

With a workforce of about 100, LSS is permitted to process 350,000 tonnes of waste annually and has off-take arrangements for refuse derived fuel throughout the UK and Europe.

Most recently, in June 2022 Beauparc expanded its UK portfolio with the acquisition of Knottingley-headquartered specialist waste company, Acumen Waste Services.

The firm offers services including difficult waste management, on-site industrial services, and contracted waste collections.