WATCH: Huddersfield Town secures partnership with designer footwear brand Goodwin Smith

PREMIER League team Huddersfield Town has secured a new partnership agreement with the designer footwear brand Goodwin Smith.

The partnership will see Goodwin Smith supply members of the first team squad and staff with their ‘Bucking Good Shoes’.

Huddersfield Town has announced a new partnership agreement with designer footwear brand Goodwin Smith. Photo John Early

The partnership will also offer Town fans exclusive offers on Goodwin Smith products as well as competitions and giveaways.

Jack Dyson, brand manager for Goodwin Smith, said: “We were keen to partner with Huddersfield Town as soon as we heard of their initial interest in us.

“It’s a club that carries strong traditional values and always puts their fans first, much like our brand ethos with our customers.

“With their recent promotion to the Premier League and their fantastic start to the season, it’s an exciting time to be working with the club.

“We’re keen to communicate with Town fans as much as possible during the partnership.”

Marc Mitchell, the commercial manager for advertising and events at Huddersfield Town, added: “As brands, we have some great synergies.

“We both continue to grow our image and the partnership made perfect sense.

“It was key to us that we were able to engage with our fans and offer great discounts for our loyal support across their products.”

Goodwin Smith, which is based in Bacup, Lancashire, can trace its roots back to 1928, when two rival British shoemakers - Ernie Goodwin and Walter Smith - had an argument in a pub over which of them could make the better shoe.

They came from very different backgrounds; Mr Goodwin was a Manchester City footballer and Mr Smith was a coalminer.

They finally decided to join forces to create The Bacup Shoe Company.

Today, the family-run firm, which is led by Tim Smith, a former contestant on BBC TV’s Dragons’ Den, has developed the Goodwin Smith brand to honour the founders’ lasting legacy.