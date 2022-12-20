International law firm Womble Bond Dickinson (WBD) has advised employee engagement consultancy Scarlettabbott on a significant investment into the company by LDC, the mid-market private equity firm.

York-headquartered Scarlettabbott’s clients include Sony Interactive Entertainment, Booking.com, EY and Chivas Brothers.

With its investment, LDC is backing the existing management team at Scarlettabbott, which is led by chief executive Jeremy Petty, to support the company's goal of doubling the size of its 50-strong team, who are currently based across offices in York and London, within the next five years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The WBD team advising Scarlettabbott was led by partner Robert Phillips and solicitor Becky Brook on the acquisition side of the transaction and partner James Cook and managing associate David Ridley led the investment side of the deal.

Scarlettabbott is headquartered in York

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Phillips of WBD commented: "We are proud to have assisted the shareholders of Scarlettabbott on such an exciting move to support their future growth plans. Scarlettabbott has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and we look forward to seeing how this new partnership with LDC will continue to fuel company's impressive growth."

Jeremy Petty, chief executive of Scarlettabbott, said: "This is a hugely exciting time for Scarlettabbott. We have seen significant growth in recent years through our focus on creating a better world of work for our colleagues, our clients and the industry as a whole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are hugely grateful to the team at Womble Bond Dickinson for their support, they provided excellent advice throughout the process and their expertise in private equity is second to none."