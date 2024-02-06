Wealth management firm Evelyn Partners announces move to new Leeds offices
The company, which is currently based City Point in King Street is moving to the Wellington Place business district.
The company’s 85 members of staff will be based in the 3 Wellington Place building on the site.
The move is expected to take place in the second half of the year.
Ian Gibson, Managing Partner of Evelyn Partners’ Leeds office, said: “We are delighted to have agreed terms to re-locate our Leeds office to Wellington Place.
"The new premises in a vibrant new quarter in the city centre will enable us to keep pace with the ambitious plans we have to work with more clients in Yorkshire.
"Wellington Place, which is well-located and within easy reach of the train station, will provide a modern working environment for our staff and first-class meeting rooms for clients to meet their advisers.”
Evelyn Partners’ Leeds office provides a range of services, including financial planning, investment management and tax advice, to help clients manage their personal and business financial affairs.
The company is the UK’s leading integrated wealth management and professional services group, created following the merger of Tilney and Smith & Williamson in 2020.
The expanding Wellington Place is a new 21-acre neighbourhood which consists of mixed used buildings spanning office, leisure and retail spaces.
