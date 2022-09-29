Weatherby-based accountancy firm Peter Howard & Co aquired by Xeinadin Group

Peter Howard & Co, which has a 12-strong team of qualified accountants and Chartered tax advisors, will continue to be led by Simon Foreman and Jeanette Smith.

Ms Smith said: “We are excited to be joining Xeinadin at this point in its growth and development.

“We have been hugely impressed by the journey the group is on and being part of it will enable us to provide so much more to our clients, while still retaining the friendly, professional and local service that is a hallmark of our business.”

Jeanette Smith of Peter Howard & Co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Xeinadin is a group of business advisory and accountancy practices in over 100 locations across the UK and Ireland that provides over 40 service lines to over 50,000 clients, predominantly small and medium sized businesses and their owner-managers.

It was formed through a merger of offices in 2019 and is now structured into 12 regional hubs.

Derry Crowley, CEO, Xeinadin Group, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Peter Howard & Co to the Xeinadin Group.

“The firm is a great addition to our family and will provide even greater strength to our Yorkshire offering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is another indication of the continued quality growth journey we are on, as we continue to scale up and integrate our Group.