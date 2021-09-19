Website launch to encourage apprenticeships

David Jackson is founder and chairman of Hudson Contract

The site, www.constructionapprenticeships.co.uk, aims to provide clear and simple answers to the questions most commonly asked about apprenticeships.

The firm said the site will help companies to understand what funding is available and how they can get it. There are various sources of funding including Government grants, extra Covid support schemes, levy transfers and the CITB quango.

The site offers practical tips to young people looking for apprenticeships and highlights the benefits of pursuing this path into the construction industry such as the ability to earn while they learn on the job alongside highly skilled tradespeople.

David Jackson, founder and chairman of Hudson Contract and a former apprentice draughtsman, said: “If you choose a career in construction, the world can open up for you.

"From bricklaying to joinery and electrical to plastering, these are skills the world needs and once you’ve gained them, you’ve got them for life.

"Our clients tell us the landscape for apprenticeships can be difficult to navigate because of the bureaucracy that is involved. In response, we have created an easy-to-use website for young people and employers to take the first step towards starting apprenticeships.”

Hudson said it has gained an in-depth understanding of the issues involved through its role as a leading supplier of business services to the construction industry and its pioneering sponsorship scheme, which has backed 170 apprentices over the last decade.

Mr Jackson added: “I know from my own experience that apprenticeships are the best way to get your first foot on the construction career ladder and whether you’re a 16-year-old school leaver or looking to retrain, we are here to guide you through the process and get your construction career started.”

Hudson will be promoting the website nationwide through its client base of 2,500 construction SMEs and the media, colleges and other stakeholders, including the Cross-Industry Construction Apprenticeship Task Force (CCATF).

Martyn Price, chairman of CCATF, said: “We applaud this effort from Hudson Contract, a member of our organisation, to increase meaningful apprenticeships in the construction industry.