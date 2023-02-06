West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce begins research for Local Skills Improvement Plan

West and North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce has begun research to give local businesses more of a say in the skills provisions it is set to provide for the region.

The chamber is administering the Local Skills Improvement Plans (LSIPs) for both North and West Yorkshire, with the latter being delivered in conjunction with Mid Yorkshire Chamber.

A short six part questionnaire is currently being circulated which takes in matters concerning training, recruitment and future demand. The findings will then set the scene for further, in-depth feedback on the survey, which will be collated at a later date.

Mark Casci, head of policy and representation at West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “Our LSIP programmes are well and truly up-and-running and so far our engagement with both learning providers and employers has been invaluable in terms of giving us a picture of local requirement and provision.

Chambers of Commerce nationally are administering more than 50 LSIPs which are designed to act as the conduit between businesses and educators.

“We want to reach as many employers as we can and this short questionnaire gives businesses large and small the chance to have their say.

Mr Casci added: “With skills frequently cited by employers at the top of the issues they face, the imperative is clear and LSIPs will help shape our economy for the years ahead.