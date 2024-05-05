West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce leads trade delegation to New York City
The Chamber, alongside some of the region’s largest businesses, has arranged a schedule of events to highlight the strong links between the two regions. The trip has seen events hosted with the likes of HSBC, the British Consul General and New York’s Madame Tussauds.
Chief executive of the Chamber, James Mason, said: “Across the week we will be holding a number of events to showcase why North Yorkshire is a great place to visit, live, study and do business.
“We have both the University of York and York St John university with us, travel brands such as LNER and Leeds Bradford Airport. We also have a number of iconic visitor attractions and hotels such as Castle Howard, Grantley Hall and the Grand in York, as well as the award-winning York Gin Group to give North American delegates a real taste of Yorkshire provenance.”
West & North Yorkshire’s visit to New York has been organised to coincide with the unveiling a ledger stone commemorating the links between York and New York at the Church of St Thomas on Fifth Avenue.
One event in the week will see the Chamber help stage a mini Great Yorkshire Show in the British Consulate General’s residents, at which delegates can sample Yorkshire-sourced food and drink and learn more on why Yorkshire is such an attractive region to invest in.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.