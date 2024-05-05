West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce leads trade delegation to New York City

The Chamber, alongside some of the region’s largest businesses, has arranged a schedule of events to highlight the strong links between the two regions. The trip has seen events hosted with the likes of HSBC, the British Consul General and New York’s Madame Tussauds.

Chief executive of the Chamber, James Mason, said: “Across the week we will be holding a number of events to showcase why North Yorkshire is a great place to visit, live, study and do business.

“We have both the University of York and York St John university with us, travel brands such as LNER and Leeds Bradford Airport. We also have a number of iconic visitor attractions and hotels such as Castle Howard, Grantley Hall and the Grand in York, as well as the award-winning York Gin Group to give North American delegates a real taste of Yorkshire provenance.”

West & North Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce had led a trade delegation to New York City to foster greater trade links between the two.

West & North Yorkshire’s visit to New York has been organised to coincide with the unveiling a ledger stone commemorating the links between York and New York at the Church of St Thomas on Fifth Avenue.