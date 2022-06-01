The approved plans will see the West One Estate in Leeds city centre transformed into a connected destination for business and the community, which will be renamed ‘West Village Leeds’.
Ciara Keeling, CEO of Bruntwood Works, said: “West Village Leeds will be a new destination for collaboration, community and creativity. Leeds has always been a meeting of minds, from the trading of ideas in the walls of the Corn Exchange, to the market where Marks met Spencer, it’s a place where commercial vitality and collaboration go hand in hand, and it’s this spirit of innovation and togetherness we want to harness.”
“West Village Leeds marks the latest milestone in our long standing commitment to investing in Yorkshire. As our first Pioneer development in the city, the project’s location within the innovation arc will provide customers with access to the university’s talented graduates, as well as a range of world class research and development facilities. Bruntwood Works’ workspaces are also home to various skills providers and funding bodies, including North Coders, Baltic Apprentices, Merica, North Invest, among others, giving customers direct access to the talent and resources they need to grow.”
A spokesman said: "The focal point will be a stunning landscaped courtyard surrounded by contemporary workspaces, which will feature a flexible event and communal space. The courtyard will be an unprecedented urban oasis for the city centre, and feature local independent food and drink pop-ups. Wellness will be central to the courtyard area, with lush biophilia and cascading greenery cocooning the garden terraces. Both natural materials and light will bring the outside in, and create an environment where people want to spend time for respite and relaxation.