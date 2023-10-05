West Yorkshire-based Rosehill Polymers Group has finalised a multi-million pound deal which will help the firm complete a refinancing and management buyout of the business.

The firm said the deal, which was made with Virgin Money and UK Export Finance (UKEF), will support it on its plans for worldwide growth.

Rosehill develops and manufactures sustainable polymer systems at its Sowerby Bridge site for a range of industries including offshore energy, rail, security and highways.

Founded in 1988, the firm exports its products to over 550 customers in 52 countries across the world, manufacturing many of its products using recycled and low-carbon-impact materials.

Dr Alexander Celik, managing director of Rosehill Polymers Group said: “This new funding package from Virgin Money will enable Rosehill to pursue our growth strategy as we focus on developing sustainable solutions for both the infrastructure and energy markets across the globe.

“I would like to express my thanks for the exceptional support and service that Rosehill have received from Virgin Money and we look forward to a long, successful, and profitable relationship with them.”

Rosehill intends to focus on the decarbonisation and modularisation of construction materials used within the rail and highways sectors, by expanding its design, development and production of products using recycled materials as a primary raw material.

Rosehill anticipates that its continued development within this sector will create new highly skilled job opportunities, both across its production sites in West Yorkshire as well as in its supply chain.

Craig Wilson, head of FX Sales and Trade Finance at Virgin Money added: “Rosehill Polymers are an innovative business with an incredibly wide reach. It has been fantastic to see our international trade finance specialists and business development colleagues working alongside UK Export Finance to deliver a truly bespoke and innovative banking package for the Rosehill team.

“At Virgin Money we aim to ensure businesses have access to key specialists that can add value at the right time, and by bringing together the skills of all three parties involved we have delivered a winning package for the customer.

The funding package includes a UKEF General Export Facility (GEF) loan guarantee which covered 80 per cent of the financing, enabling Virgin Money to complete the transaction. The GEF product is a government-supported scheme that helps UK export businesses to access working capital facilities, helping to improve cashflow or speed up international trade growth.

Alissia Deane, UKEF export finance manager for West Yorkshire, said: “UKEF exists to help businesses nationwide win and deliver export contracts, offering free, impartial advice through its regional Export Finance Managers.