West Yorkshire-based water monitoring firms acquired by French group SOCOTEC

West Yorkshire-based water monitoring firm IETG and its sister company 40SEVEN have been acquired by French group SOCOTEC.

SOCOTEC said the acquisition, which brings a combined workforce of 160 professionals and a revenue of £13 million, will significantly enhance SOCOTEC UK’s service portfolio, as well as extending its geographical reach.

The total turnover of SOCOTEC UK now stands at £200 million. The firm provides testing, inspection, and certification services for the construction and infrastructure sectors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Commenting on the acquisition, Nicolas Detchepare, CEO of SOCOTEC UK, said: “The acquisitions of IETG and 40SEVEN reinforce and diversify our existing environmental division. With the addition of remote monitoring capabilities, we are now the leading provider in the UK, supporting our clients in complying with the rigorous legislation established by the Environmental Act.

West Yorkshire-based water monitoring firm IETG and its sister company 40SEVEN have been acquired by French group SOCOTEC. Picture James Hardisty.

“The acquisition supports our ambition to become the leading integrated player in the UK, helping businesses mitigate environmental impacts and build a more resilient, sustainable future”

In 2023, the UK Government issued the first revision of its 25 Year Environment Plan, placing a critical focus on mitigating impacts on the water environment. Water companies are now tasked with meeting stringent targets and commitments through enhanced transparency and monitoring mechanisms outlined in the Environment Act.

Ian Edwards, managing director, IETG and 40SEVEN said: “We can see fantastic opportunities ahead for IETG and 40Seven and after seven years of investment support from Bentley O-S. At this crucial time, we needed strategic investment and size, matched by a similar culture and drive to achieve our goals and continued growth strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“SOCOTEC provides the ideal platform and seamless transition, whilst bringing a strategic mindset, strong covenant, credibility, financial strength, and support, and providing future opportunities for our staff to thrive and develop.

"We are excited and looking forward to the next stage of our journey within the SOCOTEC Group.”

IETG’s services include flow surveys, water quality monitoring and sampling, pollution alarms, level monitoring, temperature and hydrogen sulphide monitoring.

40SEVEN’s surveying services encompass topographical and measured building surveys, as well as underground utility and gas hazard surveying,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Herve Montjotin, CEO, SOCOTEC Group, added: “There is a perfect operational and cultural fit between IETG / 40SEVEN and SOCOTEC UK. With this seasoned and cohesive team joining SOCOTEC, we will enlarge our service offering especially in the environmental field and confirm our leadership in the UK”