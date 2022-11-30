West Yorkshire estate agency aquired by property consultancy Walker Singleton

The deal, which was for an undisclosed sum, sees Walker Singleton grow its residential estate agency and property management portfolio within the Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford areas.
Daniel & Hirst will continue to trade under its name until the first quarter of next year when Walker Singleton will launch a new singular residential estate agency brand that will encapsulate both offers.
Daniel & Hirst founder, Michael Hirst, who will remain with the business, said: “Becoming part of Walker Singleton provides the Daniel & Hirst team with the opportunity to play our part in the creation of a new and ambitious estate agency brand.
“We are excited by the plans that Ben and the Walker Singleton team have and look forward to continuing to provide an excellent estate agency service for Brighouse and its surrounding areas.”
Daniel & Hirst’s offices on Commercial Street in Brighouse will be rebranded as part of that announcement.
Walker Singleton now has around 750 properties under management and 180 homes for sale, mainly located within the Kirklees, Calderdale and Bradford areas.
The firm has offices in Halifax, Huddersfield, Leeds and Bradford and employs 50 people.