West Yorkshire housing association shortlisted for two national awards

Manningham Housing Association (MHA) has been shortlisted in two categories for the Housing Digital Innovation Awards 2024.

The BME-led organisation, which manages more than 1,400 affordable homes in Bradford and Keighley, is in the final running for the Most Innovative Approach to Culture and Wellbeing prize as well as Best Digital Experience (Landlords).

Lee Bloomfield, MHA chief executive, said: “I am incredibly proud of the team who have worked so hard to establish the reputation that puts Manningham Housing Association in the running for these prestigious awards.

“We are a relatively small organisation and to be competing with much bigger housing associations is a credit to each and every member of the MHA family.

“Being recognised for our efforts in digital is also particularly pleasing, given the limited budgets we have.”

The winners of the Housing Digital Innovation Awards 2024 will be announced in a ceremony at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham on Thursday 8 February.

MHA is the first housing association in the country to be officially accredited for its work in promoting equality, diversity and inclusion.

