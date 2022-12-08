West Yorkshire Housing Partnership signs up to Yorkshire and Humber Climate Action Pledge

The West Yorkshire Housing Partnership (WYHP), which owns and manages over 170,000 homes across Yorkshire, has signed up to the Yorkshire and Humber Climate Action Pledge.

The pledge, which was launched in November and developed by the, has signatories make a commitment across four key areas of action.

These include: becoming climate ready and resilient to future impacts; reducing carbon emissions with the goal of reaching net zero; enhancing nature and biodiversity; and promoting a fair and inclusive transition to a low carbon future and a happier, healthier and more sustainable environment.

Martyn Broadest, WYHP climate workstream lead and director of home at Connect Housing said: “The West Yorkshire Housing Partnership is delighted to be one of the first organisations to sign up to the pledge.

“In the last couple of years the effects of climate change have hit Yorkshire hard, with flooding and heatwaves becoming more frequent and having a serious and detrimental impact on people’s lives, livelihoods, the local economy and the region’s natural assets.

"It is therefore vital that we, along with the other organisations who have committed to support the pledge.”

Yorkshire and Humber Climate Commission is an independent advisory body set up to bring together organisations of all sizes from the public, private and not-for-profit sectors to support and guide ambitious climate actions across the region.