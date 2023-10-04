West Yorkshire leisure vehicle firm receives export boost after securing EU orders
Aqualand Industries, based in Holmfirth, designs and manufactures the six-wheeled Crazi-bugz, Adventure Trukz and the newly launched all-family activity, the Adventurer.
The Company has grown a loyal customer base in the UK and is now expanding internationally.The company has won a raft of orders from independent leisure parks in Ireland and Scandinavia and is currently shipping the vehicles.
Aqualand Industries also recently attended the IAAPA Expo, located in Vienna, and secured orders from firms across Europe with continuing demand for UK-designed and manufactured products.
Commenting on the expansion, Carl Byford, general manager of Aqualand Industries, said: "Europe holds a lot of opportunities for our business.
“It was one of the world's leading regions for entertainment recovery in the first half of the year, and tourism spending on experiences continues to outpace retail in major European locations.
"Our products have universal appeal to families and offer a proven revenue model for businesses."
The company has said that it expects to see revenue top £1 million this year for the first time in its history, as more tourists choose to enjoy British holiday parks and holidays.
Aqualand Industries partners with leisure destinations and offers leasing, full purchase or a mixture of both on its vehicles.The firm recently expanded its range by launching a new four-seat pedal car, The Adventurer.
The company says the new vehicle has a “rugged design” and can be used on various surfaces, making it easy to operate at multiple leisure destinations.