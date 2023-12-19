West Yorkshire students give Christmas cards to people with care needs

Children filled the cards with festive drawings, from Christmas trees, to snowmen, reindeer and candy canes. The cards were hand delivered by regional managers and live-in carers to the people supported by Promedica24.

Marika, 98, is one of the people receiving live-in care from Promedica24 who was gifted one of the cards from the pupils. Her daughter Alison said her mother was “overjoyed on receiving her first Christmas card from Promedica24. She had the biggest smile on her face and was full of gratitude that they thought about her.”