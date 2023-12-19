All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

West Yorkshire students give Christmas cards to people with care needs

Live-in care provider Promedica24 has partnered with Silcoates School in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, for a project launched to bring pupils together with people with care needs.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland
Published 19th Dec 2023, 06:00 GMT

Silcoates Junior School pupils aged between 4 and 11 have written over 150 Christmas Cards to people receiving live-in and home care from Promedica24 across the UK.

Children filled the cards with festive drawings, from Christmas trees, to snowmen, reindeer and candy canes. The cards were hand delivered by regional managers and live-in carers to the people supported by Promedica24.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marika, 98, is one of the people receiving live-in care from Promedica24 who was gifted one of the cards from the pupils. Her daughter Alison said her mother was “overjoyed on receiving her first Christmas card from Promedica24. She had the biggest smile on her face and was full of gratitude that they thought about her.”

Related topics:West YorkshireWakefield